Bluffs man sentenced to 20 years for sexual misconduct with child
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term this week after being found guilty of sexual misconduct with a child.

Brian Senter, 56, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Craig Dreismeier in district court after pleading guilty to two counts of committing lascivious acts with a child, Class C felonies, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office.

Senter received 10 years on both charges, which will run consecutively -- one after the other -- in the Iowa Department of Corrections. The defendant was previously convicted of two counts of sexually abusing a child in Polk County in 1997, according to Assistant County Attorney Malina Dobson.

According to Dobson, a victim under the age of 10 disclosed the ongoing abuse at school during “Ready, Set, Know,” a project overseen by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office designed to prevent child abuse and emphasize safety through classroom lessons.

“I am thankful for the ‘Ready, Set, Know’ (program), because it gives children a unique opportunity to discuss a topic that is difficult to broach,” Dobson said through a prepared statement to the Nonpareil.

Dobson added that the plea agreement was ultimately a positive for the child and any potential future victims.

“This plea agreement spares the child additional trauma from the trial process while also protecting society from Mr. Senter,” she said.

