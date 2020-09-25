Bluffs man who killed stepson with shotgun sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Council Bluffs man who killed his 21-year-old stepson at close range with a 12-guage shotgun has been sentenced to prison.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge James E. Gritzner on Thursday sentenced 71-year-old Kenneth Jay Still to 10 years imprisonment, the statutory maximum, for being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

As part of the ruling, Still is being required to serve three years of post-release supervision and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 7, 2018, a news release says Still shot and killed his stepson before fleeing the scene and disposing of the weapon. He turned himself in to authorities the next day and law enforcement was able to recover the shotgun several weeks later, according to the release.

The defendant pleaded guilty on June 16 in federal court to the gun charge.

This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.