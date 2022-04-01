 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bomb squad removes 'suspicious device' from Planet Fitness; suspect arrested

Emergency lights, police, file photo

The Pottawattamie City/County Bomb Disposal Unit responded to a call about a suspicious device at Planet Fitness on Thursday.

According to a Council Bluffs Police Department press release, the gym -- located at 1441 Mall Drive Suite 500 -- was temporarily shut down while the bomb squad removed the item.

There were no indications that the item was intended to disrupt the business or the public, according to the press release. But the person suspected of possessing the device was arrested.

Due to an ongoing investigation, CBPD said is not releasing further information at this time.

