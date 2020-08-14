Charges filed against man accused of hit-and-run accident killing 8-year-old Bluffs child

A criminal charge has been filed against an Omaha man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old boy.

Troy Pokorny, 37, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of fatal accident and not having a valid driver’s license, according to Sgt. Ron Albers of the Council Bluffs Police Department. Pokorny was booked and charged after having a warrant issued for his arrest on June 15, police said.

Albers said that although Pokorny was an immediate suspect, he wasn’t initially arrested because a thorough investigation needed to happen before charges could be levied. He added that the final determination regarding charges was made by Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber.

Following his Aug. 4 arrest, the Pottawattamie County Jail booking department said that Pokorny posted a $500 bond on Aug. 7. Albers said he was unsure why more than a month passed between the warrant being issued and Pokorny's arrest. A message left with the county attorney's office for clarification wasn't immediately returned.