Charges filed against man accused of hit-and-run accident killing 8-year-old Bluffs child

A criminal charge has been filed against an Omaha man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old boy.

Troy A. Pokorny, 37, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and not having a valid driver’s license, according to Sgt. Ron Albers of the Council Bluffs Police Department. Pokorny was booked and charged after having a warrant issued for his arrest on June 15, police said.

Albers said that although Pokorny was an immediate suspect, he wasn’t initially arrested because a thorough investigation needed to happen before charges could be levied. He added that the final determination regarding charges was made by Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber.

Following his Aug. 4 arrest, the Pottawattamie County Jail booking department said that Pokorny posted a $500 bond on Aug. 7.

At around 6:30 p.m. April 15, officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues in reference to a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers found Quinten Brownfield lying in the roadway bleeding from head wounds, as previously reported by the Nonpareil.