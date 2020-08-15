Charges filed against man accused of hit-and-run accident killing 8-year-old Bluffs child

A criminal charge has been filed against an Omaha man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old boy.
Troy A. Pokorny, 37, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and not having a valid driver’s license, according to Sgt. Ron Albers of the Council Bluffs Police Department. Pokorny was booked and charged after having a warrant issued for his arrest on June 15, police said.
Albers said that although Pokorny was an immediate suspect, he wasn’t initially arrested because a thorough investigation needed to happen before charges could be levied. He added that the final determination regarding charges was made by Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber.
Following his Aug. 4 arrest, the Pottawattamie County Jail booking department said that Pokorny posted a $500 bond on Aug. 7.
At around 6:30 p.m. April 15, officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues in reference to a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers found Quinten Brownfield lying in the roadway bleeding from head wounds, as previously reported by the Nonpareil.
Albers said the child was riding a scooter and traveled through an intersection at the same time as Pokorny, resulting in the child hitting the side of his vehicle before rolling under it, resulting in his fatal injuries.
The sergeant said contact was made with the suspect about a block away from the accident. Pokorny had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, Albers said, but his blood alcohol content was below the legal limit of .08%.
Records show that Pokorny is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in Pottawattamie County Court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.