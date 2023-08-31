A 40-year-old Clarinda man was arrested Tuesday for sex crimes against a child.

Jesse Josiah Stimson turned himself into the Page County Jail on Aug. 29 on a warrant for second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child (fondle or touch) and indecent contact with a child.

The sex abuse charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years. The maximum sentence for all charges combined would be 37 years in prison.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Page County Sheriff's Office with consultation from the Page County Attorney's Office, according to a news release.

Stimson was unable to post the $70,000 cash-only bond and is currently being held in Page County Jail.