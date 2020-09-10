 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs man accused of bringing Molotov cocktail to Omaha protest charged in federal court
Courts graphic
Nonpareil graphic

A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man accused of bringing a Molotov cocktail to an Omaha protest in May has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The man was arrested at a protest May 31 in downtown Omaha. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson has ordered the man to remain in custody until trial. Court documents indicate the judge cited the lengthy potential prison sentence among other reasons for not setting a bail amount.

The case is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

