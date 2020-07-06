Authorities: Council Bluffs man arrested after chasing woman with screwdriver while naked

A Council Bluffs man has been arrested in Nebraska after he allegedly chased a woman with a screwdriver while naked.

The Cass County (Nebraska) Sheriff's Office said Jacob Rasmussen, 26, was arrested around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday after chasing the woman out of a home. After an investigation, deputies said Rasmussen was found inside a house on Plattevale Drive in Ashland, Nebraska by a woman who was watching the homeowner's dog.

Rassmussen allegedly chased the woman around the property with a screwdriver. He was eventually cornered by the neighbor's husband, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said Rasmussen told deputies he'd consumed LSD and had been drinking. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats, burglary, public indecency, trespassing and possessing a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

Rasmussen remained held on no bond at the Cass County Jail ahead of a court appearance, the sheriff's office said.