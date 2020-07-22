Council Bluffs man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison on drug charges in federal court.

Larry Schneckloth, 47, was sentenced to 110 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

The charge was the result of a drug distribution investigation in Council Bluffs, the release said. Schneckloth was convicted of selling fentanyl pills on two occasions in Sarpy County, Nebraska, and he was also linked to fentanyl pills located during an investigation at a hotel in Omaha.

Law enforcement, through their investigation, attributed more than 3,000 fentanyl pills to Schneckloth, the release said. On Dec. 7, 2019, Council Bluffs Police officers were dispatched to a motel in Council Bluffs where Schneckloth was arrested for a warrant and was found in possession of 95 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Omaha Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

