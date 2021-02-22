Council Bluffs man sentenced for sexual abuse of minors; victim 'happy' with outcome of case

A Council Bluffs man will spend 20 years in prison after he was sentenced in district court on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors.

Robie P. Robison, 41, was sentenced on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse on Thursday as part of a plea deal, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the abuse of multiple victims spanned 2014 to 2019. In May 2020, a victim came forward and the a Council Bluffs Police Department investigation uncovered other victims.

The victim who first came forward, leading to Robison's arrest, told the Nonpareil, "I'm happy with what happened with the (outcome of the) case."

The 19-year-old woman said she would've liked to see a longer sentence, but, "I do feel like I got the justice to move on."

Robison's original charges included three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, Class C felonies, three counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, and two other Class D felonies. He faced up to 46 years in prison.

As part of the plea deal, all but two of the sexual abuse charges were dropped. Each count carries a 10-year sentence, which will be served concurrently, according to court records.