Council Bluffs man sentenced for sexual abuse of minors

A Council Bluffs man will spend 20 years in prison after he was sentenced in district court on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors.
Robie P. Robison, 41, was sentenced on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse on Thursday as part of a plea deal, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said the abuse of multiple victims spanned 2014 to 2019. In May 2020, a victim came forward and the a Council Bluffs Police Department investigation uncovered other victims.
The victim who first came forward, leading to Robison’s arrest, told the Nonpareil, “I’m happy with what happened with the (outcome of the) case.”
The 19-year-old woman said she would’ve liked to see a longer sentence, but, “I do feel like I got the justice to move on.”
Robison’s original charges included three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, Class C felonies, three counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, and two other Class D felonies. He faced up to 46 years in prison.
As part of the plea deal, all but two of the sexual abuse charges were dropped.
Each count carries a 10-year sentence, which will be served concurrently, according to court records.
The Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office said with the plea deal, after his release Robison will have to register as a sex offender and have special parole stipulations for the rest of his life.
The 19-year-old said the abuse started when she was in eighth grade. She said while in high school she often saw mention of the #MeToo movement surrounding survivors coming forward about sexual abuse and assault. The woman confided in a friend and eventually told others and the case made its way to local authorities.
“At first, I said it happened to me, but never said who it was. But eventually I thought, ‘I can’t hold this in anymore. It’s time. I need to say something,’” she said.
Assistant County Attorney Malina Dobson credited the woman for speaking out.
“The children in this community are safer today because of the victims’ bravery in coming forward,” Dobson told the Nonpareil.