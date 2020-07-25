Council Bluffs man sentenced on child porn charges

Brent Rawson, 55 was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 188 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

The charges were the result of an investigation initiated from two internet service providers who submitted tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user of their service uploaded suspected images of child pornography. An investigation of this information led law enforcement to execute a search warrant at Rawson’s Council Bluffs residence. Law enforcement located a laptop, cell phone and two hard drives, which were taken as evidence and analyzed. The forensic analysis revealed Rawson possessed and received numerous images and videos of child pornography.