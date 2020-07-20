Council Bluffs man sentenced on child porn charges

A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to seven years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Tate Pilger, 19, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to 84 months in prison for possession of child pornography, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Pilger will serve 10 years of supervised release at the conclusion of his prison term and owes $1,500 in restitution.

The charges were the result of an investigation initiated by Facebook, who submitted information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user of their service uploaded suspected images of child pornography via Facebook Messenger, the release said. The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement investigated the tip and executed two search warrants at Council Bluffs homes linked to Pilger.

Law enforcement located a computer, cell phones and flash drives which were taken as evidence and analyzed, the release said. The forensic analysis revealed Pilger possessed numerous images and videos of child pornography.

This investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

