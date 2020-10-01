Council Bluffs man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting young girl

A Council Bluffs man this week was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in Pottawattamie County Court to sexually abusing a young girl.
Support Local Journalism
Scottie Cooper, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and was sentenced to serve 10 years consecutively for each count, according to Assistant Pottawattamie Attorney Malina Dobson.
Cooper was arrested on April 20 on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse for assaulting a girl younger than 10 years old earlier in the month.
He was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail where he remained until his sentencing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.