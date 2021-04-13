 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for gun charge
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to just over four years in prison on a federal firearms charge in U.S. District Court Monday.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard Westphal's office said David Robert Blake Vanderpool, 35, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for the knowing possession of a short barrel shotgun that was not registered to him. In addition, Vanderpool was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims Fund.

There is no parole in the federal penal system.

According to a report from Westphal's office, on June 23, 2020, the Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Vanderpool for speeding on Interstate 29. During the stop, troopers observed a sawed-off shotgun, found to be loaded, on the backseat of Vanderpool's car. A check of the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record by law enforcement found the firearm was not registered to him.

Vanderpool pleaded guilty on Nov. 20, 2020, to the firearms charge.

The incident was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

