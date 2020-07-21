Council Bluffs men sentenced on cocaine distribution charges

Two Council Bluffs men have been sentenced to federal prison terms for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Douglas Schlott, 35, and Tyler Alwan, 21, were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Rose was sentenced to almost six years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the release said.

Alwan was sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

The charges were the result of an investigation initiated by a concerned citizen who provided information to the Council Bluffs Police Department that drugs were being distributed in a parking lot, the release said. An undercover investigation of this information led local law enforcement to execute a search warrant at Schlott’s Council Bluffs home, where police located cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

This investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

