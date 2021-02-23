Council Bluffs pair sentenced to prison for methamphetamine offenses

Two Council Bluffs residents have been sentenced to prison time in federal court following convictions on meth-related charges.

On Friday, Casey Gantt, age 33, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison and five years of supervised release, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. On Dec.15, 2020, Gantt’s co-defendant Angela Garges, age 42, also of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Both sentences imposed by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey.

The investigation was initiated by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services Fourth Judicial District when Gantt failed to meet with his parole officer. Iowa parole officers went to Gantt’s home located at the 300 Block of Huntington Avenue in Council Bluffs and upon arrival encountered numerous people, including Garges, inside his home. Officers located more than 500 grams (1.1 pound) of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and $4,600 in United States currency in Gantt’s home.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Council Bluffs Police responded to Best Western Inn in Council Bluffs to serve a warrant for a room rented by Garges. Officers searched the hotel room for the wanted person and located 111 grams (.2 pounds) of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Fourth Judicial District Probation and Parole Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.