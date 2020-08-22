Council Bluffs Police Department conducting increased traffic enforcement

Albers noted that within the last there have been two instances of drivers hitting a cruiser parked on the side of the road, one an Iowa State Patrol vehicle and the other a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

In the “Move Over” project, the local law enforcement agencies set up on I-29 northbound south of Council Bluffs on Wednesday, with a DOT vehicle on the side of the road, flashers on. The DOT also posted a message about moving over on a message board motorists passed before reaching the vehicle.

Albers said 68 vehicles were pulled over during the five-and-a-half hour enforcement project.

Officers conducted a similar setup on I-29 southbound north of Council Bluffs on Thursday, which resulted in 54 drivers being pulled over.

Both started around 9 a.m.

“We intentionally did not go out during morning rush hour,” Albers said.

Albers said the police department is participating in the statewide Specialized Traffic Enforcement Program, with additional officers on patrol every night through Sept. 7.