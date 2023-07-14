The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Nicholas Tarin was last seen near the Featherstone Apartments at 901 N. 35th St. around midnight on Tuesday, July 11, according to a news release. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and black Crocs.

He takes daily medication, and his family is concerned he's been without medication for several days. He is a white boy, 5-foot-9 weighing 195 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his location sohuld call 911 or the Pottawattamie County Communications Center at 712-328-5737.