The Council Bluffs Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an investigation.

The person is described as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s who may frequent the Super 8 Motel at 2712 S. 24th St.

On Sept. 7, Council Bluffs police and fire were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to the Super 8 for an unresponsive person. The investigation revealed that a woman died at the hotel under what police described as suspicious circumstances. Final results of the autopsy are still pending.

Specific details of the investigation are not being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CBPD Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867 or submit an online crime tip.