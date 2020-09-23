Council Bluffs Police name suspect, officer involved in Friday shooting incident at Manawa Walmart

Council Bluffs Police on Wednesday named the suspect and officer involved in the recent incident at Walmart Supercenter that resulted in an officer firing a shot from his department-issued handgun.
Police have requested an arrest warrant for the suspect, Ian James Lybarger, 29, of Omaha, who is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and fifth-degree theft, according to information provided by the department.
Lybarger is the individual who has been identified as the driver of the Mazda CX-9 involved in the incident occurring at Walmart Supercenter, 3201 Manawa Center Drive, Friday evening.
According to police, Officer John Kuebler attempted to remove the suspect from the Mazda, resulting in Kuebler being dragged several feet before firing a single round from his handgun at Lybarger.
The round struck the Mazda, but didn’t hit Lybarger, police said.
At the time of the Walmart incident, police said that Lybarger was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft by receiving out of Douglas County, Nebraska.
Anybody with knowledge of Lybarger’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Bluffs detectives at 712-328-4728, or call 911.
The incident occurred after two CBPD officers responded to Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in reference to a shoplifting incident, as previously reported by the Nonpareil. While working the case, the officers reportedly identified a white Mazda CX-9 parked nearby with stolen plates.
As officers were finishing responding to the shoplifting incident, a man later identified as Lybarger walked up the Mazda and got into the driver’s seat. As the officers approached the Mazda, the male subject locked the vehicle’s doors and started the motor.
A preliminary investigation determined that Kuebler fired his service handgun at Lybarger as a struggle was taking place to get him out of the car, police said. The suspect's window was broken out and as Kuebler was reaching inside the car, Lybarger reportedly put the car into gear and sped off, hitting a parked vehicle.
Police said Kuebler suffered minor injuries to his arm, was treated at a local hospital and released. Lybarger reportedly fled the scene and the vehicle was subsequently located a short time later, abandoned, near the Interstate 29/Interstate 80 interchange.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to review Kuebler's actions.
Kuebler, who was hired by the Council Bluffs Police Department in April 2019, remains on administrative leave while the DCI finalizes its independent investigation of the incident, according to the department.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.