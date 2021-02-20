 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs Police search for robbery suspect
Council Bluffs Police search for robbery suspect

This man is wanted in connection to an alleged Friday-morning robbery at Casey’s on 23rd Avenue in Council Bluffs.

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Police Department

Council Bluffs Police are searching for a suspect reportedly involved in a convenience store robbery early Friday morning.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of 23rd Avenue in reference to a robbery that just occurred, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Upon arrival, police were told that an unknown man entered the store and showed the clerk a note demanding cash.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left the store and fled on foot.

He’s described by Council Bluffs police as white, and at the time of the crime wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, white facemask and white gloves.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

