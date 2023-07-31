The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person who committed an armed robbery of a motel early Monday morning.

Police officers responded to the Motel 6 at 3032 South Expressway around 1:07 a.m. Monday, according to a news release, which included images from surveillance video.

A man wearing a black ski mask entered the motel lobby and took money from behind the front counter, police said. He was armed with a handgun. No one was injured in the robbery.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect in a subsequent search of the area.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and dark colored New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information should call Council Bluffs Police Departments detectives at 712-328-4728. Anonymous tips made be made through CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867.