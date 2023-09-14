A man believed to be living in the metro area under an assumed name to evade sex assault charges is a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman found at a Council Bluffs hotel.

Jesse William Smith, 49, of Denver, Colorado was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Members of the department's Criminal Investigation division served a search warrant at 609 N. Eighth St. on Thursday as part of the ongoing suspicious death investigation.

Natalia Victoria Manriquez Sepulveda, 35, a native of Chile who was employed as a housekeeper at the Super 8 Motel in Council Bluffs, was found dead there on Sept. 7.

Police had asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying a man sought for questioning in relation to the woman's death.

Smith was interviewed by detectives, who then arrested him on charges of third degree sexual abuse and fugitive from justice, according to a press release. Investigators learned that Smith had extraditable arrest warrants from Colorado for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation. As of Aug. 9, Smith was No. 2 on Colorado's list of most wanted sex offenders.

Police believe Smith has been living in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area under an assumed name for several years in an effort to evade charges in Colorado.

The death investigation for which Smith was sought for questioning is still active, pending final results of an autopsy.