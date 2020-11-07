Council Bluffs 'serial rapist' sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Council Bluffs man described by prosecutors as a “serial rapist” has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term in Pottawattamie County District Court.

Richard J. Siemer Jr., 40, was sentenced by Judge Michael Hooper to 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a count of second-degree sexual abuse, and a count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charges are Class B and C felonies, respectively.

The sentences are running concurrent — together — and under the Good Time Law of Iowa, Siemer could be eligible for release after a mandatory minimum of 17 ½ years on the second-degree sexual abuse charge, according to information provided by Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney Malina Dobson.

These are the fourth and fifth sexual assault convictions on the defendant’s record, all involving separate women, according to Dobson. He was previously convicted once in 2004 and twice in 2011, court records show.

The most recent offenses occurred in July and August 2019 after Siemer befriended women whom he worked with, Dobson said.

“He developed a relationship with them, gained their trust and invited them to his apartment,” Dobson said in a provided statement to the Nonpareil.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}