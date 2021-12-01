 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs teacher arrested for threats
Council Bluffs teacher arrested for threats

Emergency Light
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

An Abraham Lincoln High School teacher faces three counts of threats of terrorism, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Katrina Phelan, 37, turned herself in at the Pottawattamie County Jail on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said detectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found at AL, all "making reference to committing gun violence upon school property." Each of the notes were reportedly either found in Phelan’s classroom or found by Phelan herself in various locations within the school. Police said the district worked with the department to increase security in the building.

PHELAN, KATRINA.jpg

Katrina Phelan

Police said that when interviewed, Phelan admitted to writing the notes.

"It was determined that she had no intentions or means of carrying out these threats," police said. "In at least one of the notes, Phelan, posing as an unnamed student, wrote that she was tired of being made fun of."

Police said Phelan faces three counts of threats of terrorism, each a Class D felony with a potential five-year prison term.

