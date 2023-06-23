A Council Bluffs woman was sentenced June 15 for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Amanda Marie Sprinkel, 33, was sentenced to five years in prison following her plea of guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a news release. Sprinkel must serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa said that, according to court documents, on Sept. 20, 2022, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant on a home in Council Bluffs. Sprinkel was located sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of the Council Bluffs residence.

Prosecutors said that officers witnessed Sprinkel throw an object on the driver side floorboard. A backpack was found containing 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A search of Sprinkel’s phone later showed messages negotiating narcotic transactions and other messages arranging and discussing narcotic sales.