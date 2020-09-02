Daughter of alleged murder victim works to 'make something positive of it' ahead of suspect's trial

“He beat cancer. He was shocked that he even got through that,” Krysta Carlson said. “When you get told that your dad has cancer, when he tells you that, the thought goes through your head, ‘OK, I could lose my dad to cancer.’ But the thought never runs through your mind, three months after he’s cancer free ... It’s devastating.”

The alleged crime spree by Petersen and Montello-Roberts began on Aug. 4, 2019. Police records allege the pair robbed and killed Clark that day.

According to police reports, on Aug. 7, 2019, Montello-Roberts was driving a green 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck near County Road L34 and Juniper Road when a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for suspicious activity and minor traffic violations. The truck’s headlights were off, and it failed to stop at a stop sign.

With the deputy in pursuit, according to an affidavit, the passenger, Petersen, 28, began firing shots at the deputy. The deputy said he saw “numerous” muzzle flashes and heard “crackling sounds” on both sides of his police vehicle. He eventually lost sight of the pickup.