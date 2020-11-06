 Skip to main content
Des Moines man sentenced on Pottawattamie County sexual assault charges
A Des Moines man faces up to 15 years in prison after his conviction on sexual assault charges in Pottawattamie County.

Billy J. Terrell, 38, was convicted on two counts of lascivious acts with a child, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.

Terrell was serving a prison sentence in Fort Dodge on unrelated charges for offenses outside Pottawattamie County when the victim came forward, prosecutors said. The victim was under 10 years old at the time of the crimes, which occurred between Dec. 1, 2008 and Dec. 1, 2009 in Walnut.

Terrell was released from prison and held in Pottawattamie County ahead of his trial. He was sentenced by Judge Greg Steensland.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was no longer in danger, but came forward ahead of Terrell’s prison release to “protect other children from suffering the same type of abuse,” Assistant County Attorney Malina Dobson said.

