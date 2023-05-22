When The Daily Nonpareil looked at the racial and ethnic makeup of the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office in October 2020, the numbers showed that the law enforcement agencies are not particularly diverse. The same, of course, can also be said for the city and the county themselves.

In 2020, out of the 116 sworn officers with the CBPD, 113 identified as white, while at the sheriff’s office, 53 out of 54 sworn deputies identified as white.

Two and a half years later, little progress has been made to diversify the departments. The populations of both Council Bluffs and the county it resides in are more than 90% white, and the law enforcement agencies reflect that demographic.

Today, the sheriff’s office has 56 sworn deputies, and 53 identify as white. Diversity data for the city’s police department was not available for this article.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Just how important is having diverse law enforcement agencies when the population they serve is fairly homogeneous?

“My perspective is that any member of an agency needs to be neutral, needs to be empathetic, needs to be a public servant, as they go out and do their job,” said CBPD Chief Tim Carmody, who has worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years. “My expectation of our people is, no matter who you are or what your background is, you treat people with respect and dignity and you do the right thing.”

To Carmody, who spent more than 20 years working as a police officer in more diverse Omaha, diversity is an understanding that just because two people come from different backgrounds and hold different beliefs, that doesn’t mean they can’t talk to each other about issues they have in common.

“We may not completely agree, but we'll come to a consensus on how it's best to move forward for us, mutually,” he said.

That being said, having a diverse staff is still preferred over one dominated by one group, according to Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown.

“If we're just all Caucasians, and we’re all in our own little silo, we're going to probably have one mindset,” Brown said. “I mean, right now we have an Afghan, we’ve got African Americans, we’ve got Hispanics, we’ve got everybody working here, Caucasians. I feel like we're more, like I said, diverse, because we get different opinions and different feelings on situations.”

Hispanics make up the second-largest demographic after white people in both the county and city, accounting for about 9% and 10% of the population, respectively.

The Daily Nonpareil sat down with eight members of the local Hispanic community to ask about their experiences with law enforcement, and how the lack of diversity affects them, if at all.

Sofia Sandoval, program director at Centro Latino, served as translator where needed. Out of concern for their well-being, The Daily Nonpareil agreed to use only first names.

Most of the interactions between the people we spoke with and law enforcement came as a result of traffic violations, like speeding or having a broken tail light, and no one came away from those encounters feeling like there was any sort of racial or ethnic bias on the part of the officers or deputies.

That being said, there are concerns among the Hispanic community about the language barrier, which can often impede understanding between law enforcement and the community.

Jesús was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, but grew up in Mexico. When he came to Council Bluffs eight months ago, he stayed at New Visions Homeless Services until he could secure housing for himself. While there, he was also taking English classes at Centro Latino.

“He started picking it up so fast,” Sandoval said. “So they were using him as an interpreter over at New Visions. Whenever there were issues and the police will come, they will call him to interpret.”

Having a more ethnically diverse police department, or, at least one more versed in the Spanish language, would go a long way toward making the Hispanic community feel more welcome in Council Bluffs.

Carmody said that requiring officers to take Spanish lessons is a challenge, because how much understanding of the language is enough?

This also doesn't take into account immigrants from other countries who may not speak English well, but aren't from Spanish-speaking cultures. How many languages should law enforcement need to know before being sent on patrol?

A better understanding of the country’s immigration system, different immigration statuses and forms of ID, would also be helpful, Sandoval said.

“I drive my ex-husband’s car, and one of the lights in the back is off, and the police officer, they stopped me, but when he said, ‘Do you have a driver license?’ ‘No, sir,’” said Lisbeth, who has been living in Council Bluffs for six years. “And he said, ‘Do you have some documents for ID or something?’ And I said, ‘Yes, my green card.’ And he say, ‘No, I don’t need your green card, I need something more.’”

While a green card is not a driver’s license, it is a federally issued form of identification. Officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, green cards are regarded as valid identification for everything from getting a job and filing taxes to applying for a Social Security card and, yes, obtaining a driver’s license, which Lisbeth did after being given a ticket for driving without one.

Another form of ID some countries provide their citizens is a consular identification card (CIC), which includes the citizen’s name, birthdate, country of origin and U.S. address.

Several U.S. states, municipalities, and businesses accept the CIC as an official form of identification. Many banks also accept the CIC as a valid proof of identification. Mexican nationals, for example, can use a CIC to obtain an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) in order to pay federal income taxes. Several states also allow the CIC to be used to obtain a driver’s license.

“The sad thing is, a lot of police officers do not know the (immigration) process,” Sandoval said. “They don’t know what a consular card is. They don’t even realize what is the green card many times. They’re not familiar with any of it, so that’s why many times they get upset because they don’t understand. All they know, all they recognize, is their state ID or their state driver’s license.”

The difficulty for immigrants to obtain a driver's license has been well documented. Many states, including Iowa, don't allow undocumented immigrants to get a license, forcing them to travel to states that do provide them.

"So they either go to California, Washington, or any other state -- Utah -- if they have family there, to be able to get a driver's license," Sandoval said. "And they come back here and they feel more safe if the police stop them, because they can provide a driver's license, even if it's from another state."

Sandoval said that states like Iowa need to understand that immigrants, documented or not, "they're here to stay."

By forcing immigrants to travel hundreds of miles just to get a driver's license is costing the state money, Sandoval said, because it's time that those families could be working and contributing to the community.

"Right now I have a family who will be in Washington for a month and a half, just to get a driver's license," Sandoval said.

Sandoval would like law enforcement to receive education about the country’s immigration system, which could help avoid negative interactions with immigrant communities.

“What is a work permit? What is a consulate card? What is the green card? What is a visa?” Sandoval asked.

Pottawattamie County Deputy Chief Jeff Theulen said that the county does have some deputies who speak Spanish, and that the state law enforcement academy teaches some Spanish, like how to ask for someone's name and driver's license.

Theulen also mentioned that the county's 911 Call Center subscribes to a telephone translation service, which provides interpreters who speak more than 140 languages, but that service is only available for emergency calls, not in-person interactions.

Brown and Carmody both said that right now they’re more concerned with the lack of quality applicants to their respective departments than they are about having a racially and ethnically diverse staff.

“One of the greatest challenges for us right now is trying to recruit people of all backgrounds, including minorities, to be police officers,” Carmody said.

CBPD had 54 applicants in a recent recruitment class. On the day of the physical exam, 15 people showed up, and of those 15 people, 10 passed.

“And we're down to now probably three, and we may get one or two off of this list, and we have three openings,” Carmody said.

Brown said that when he first applied to work in law enforcement in 2003, more than 100 applicants showed up. On the sheriff department’s most recent testing day, there were nine.

The City of Council Bluffs authorized in March a one-time hiring bonus of $10,000 for applicants who are already certified to work in Iowa, hoping that it will attract officers who have already graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy from smaller communities.

Theulen believes the recruitment issue is twofold. One, there’s a national labor shortage affecting every industry and two, it’s difficult to make some parts of a law enforcement career sound appealing.

“You come down to a law enforcement-related career, where we're going to tell the kid, ‘You're going to work nights, weekends; you could have to take somebody's life, your life could be in danger,’” Theulen said. “I think a lot of people that used to be drawn to that occupation are now saying, ‘Well, I can go work at ‘blank’ Monday through Friday, make the same amount of money and not have to go through any of that kind of stress.’”

Brown said that the sheriff’s department has only had two Black applicants for the road patrol division since he took office in January 2021 and they both failed the written exam. Theulen said they have had more people of color apply for positions with the county jail, but the interest just isn’t there for the deputy positions.

And when people do apply for law enforcement positions with the sheriff’s office, Brown and Theulen are faced with the same problem Carmody is having -- the people who apply, regardless of race, just aren’t qualified.

“You want people to be in this occupation that have clear vision, clear mind about how to deal with people, things like that,” Theulen said. “And so you start going through background checks on some of these people and we find huge financial issues, things like that. Even behavior issues and you're like, ‘we don't want these guys out on the road or on the street because they potentially are our next lawsuit.’”

Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County are not alone in seeing a lack of interest in law enforcement positions. Across the river, the Omaha Police Department is having the same problem.

OPD currently has 798 sworn, full-time police officers among its ranks -- 108 short of the 906 officers authorized in the city budget. That’s 88% of its total authorized strength.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer attributes Omaha’s losses to earlier-than-normal retirements and sudden resignations of officers who are heading to other law enforcement agencies or different careers for better pay or a less stressful work environment, echoing Theulen’s theory.

Carmody partially attributes recruitment issues, particularly recruitment of minorities, with various social movements that have cropped up over the last few years.

“One of the biggest battles that we're facing is that there are groups in the country that are saying, ‘This is a bad profession, you should not do this,’” he said. “Well, you're telling members of those ethnic groups that you want us to hire not to become police officers. How do we convince them until you stand with us and say, ‘I support law enforcement. I support what they're trying to do. I support the work they're doing with the community to make it safer.’ Until that starts to happen again, it's not going to change.”