 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-food restaurant manager sent to prison for stealing $30,000 from company
0 comments

Fast-food restaurant manager sent to prison for stealing $30,000 from company

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courts graphic

The manager of three fast-food restaurants in the Omaha area has been sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for bilking the owner of the chain out of about $30,000.

Robert Giardina, 39, also must pay $30,075 in restitution. He was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday.

In summer 2017, Giardina was hired to manage three fast-food restaurants in the Omaha area. From October 2017 to June 2018, Giardina used the restaurant’s financial system to give himself fake refunds 275 times on eight credit cards, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General and the Omaha Police Department. The release does not name the restaurants where Giardina worked or the company that owned the franchises.

Giardina most recently lived in Florida. The press release also says he used his brother’s identity to obtain his job.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert