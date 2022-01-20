Former ATF agent sentenced on bank reporting charge

A former ATF agent faces probation and a fine for evading bank reporting laws.

Paul A. White, 52, a former federal agent with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau in Omaha, was sentenced in the District Court of Nebraska to one year of probation and a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. on the charge of structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case because the District of Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s Office recused itself.

According to court documents, from Oct. 29, 2018, to Feb. 26, 2019, White deposited a total of $99,900 in two banks. White structured the deposits to evade the requirement that banks report cash transactions in excess of $10,000, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa said in a release.

Attempts to reach the U.S. Attorney's Office for additional details on the case weren't immediately successful on Thursday.

The Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

