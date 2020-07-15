Glenwood man, Bluffs woman sentenced for distribution of meth

A Glenwood man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 13 years in prison on July 8 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine with co-defendant, Stacey Madonna Morrison of Council Bluffs, who was given five years.

Robert Matthew Justice, 41, was sentenced to 156 months followed by five years of supervised released, according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa. Co-defendant Morrison, 44, was sentenced to 61 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

An investigation by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force found meth was being trafficked by Justice, who then provided it to Morrison and others for distribution in Pottawattamie, Mills and Fremont Counties.

