A Sunday morning argument spurred a Hamburg woman's arrest on a charge of attempted murder.

Fremont County deputies say they responded to a report of shots fired and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire on Sept. 17. They took Sonya Holmes, 37, into custody at her residence, according to a news release.

According to police, Holmes allegedly fired a shot during an argument, striking an occupied vehicle.

Along with attempted murder, she is being charged with going armed with intent, domestic abuse and use of a weapon, and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.

Holmes is being held without bond pending her initial appearance with a Fremont County Magistrate.