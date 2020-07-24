Harlan man found in possession of drugs, explosives sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Harlan man found with drugs and materials for making explosive devices has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Blake Edward Cooper, 51, will serve 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm, according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa.

Cooper was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Cooper made threats to kill law enforcement officers and innocent civilians on July 29, 2019, according to the release. Law enforcement was alerted to Cooper’s possible possession of explosive materials when someone he knew told the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that Cooper had he sent a text message in which he complained about the family law system and wrote that “collateral damage” is needed, resulting in death and injury to police officers and civilians.

The text message read:

“There gonna come for me: I bet this week. Collateral damage is key to whether or not people get informed as to how rigged the whole family law system is. It’s sad to say, but I need as much collateral damage as possible.”