Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division files complaint against Cube Ultra Lounge for reportedly violating COVID-19 requirements

Cube Ultra Lounge in Council Bluffs is among six bars in the state facing complaints from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation that put in place safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division said in early September, Cube failed to comply by "failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; and/or, failing to ensure that all patrons had a seat at a table or bar."

Other bars cited for violations are: Bo-James in Iowa City, Xcaret Club and Lounge and Shotgun Betty's in West Des Moines and Knights of Pythias - Furgerson Lodge No. 5 and Edo's Sports Bar in Waterloo.

Each location faces a civil penalty and has the right to appeal the complaint, the division said.

The division has not issued a final order, which would likely include the fine amount, on the complaint.

Cube Ultra Lounge's attorney Deb Petersen said the bar is reviewing the complaint and has no comment at this time.