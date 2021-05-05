Local contractor sues City of Council Bluffs, mayor for gender discrimination; Lawsuit refers to harassment charge filed against city building official

In an emailed response to Walsh — which was provided to The Nonpareil by Newkirk Zwagerman — White wrote, “... I am so disappointed in Steve. Even if it was mutual and I’m not saying that it was, how stupid can you be to send something like that and think it’s not going to get you in trouble.”

“While it is my belief that this situation is your personal business, on your own personal time and therefore doesn’t involve the city or your job with the City, I also have an obligation to the taxpayers to confirm my belief. I can’t in good conscience open the City to the potential for a civil lawsuit if my beliefs of the facts weren’t inaccurate(sic),” Walsh said in the email, per the lawsuit and a copy of the email obtained by the Nonpareil. “Therefore I asked (City Attorney) Dick Wade if Sara from legal could confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident, including speaking to Brunow so we could nail down her testimony before she gets an opportunity to be coached by an attorney. If your version is accurate then we can put this all behind us and if the City does get sued then we can show a judge that we didn’t just brush things ‘under the rug’; we actually did our due diligence.”