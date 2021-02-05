Man barricades himself in excavator during stand-off with police, U.S. Marshals

Council Bluffs police officers and deputies with the U.S. Marshals are still on the scene of a stand-off with a man who has reportedly barricaded himself in an excavator at the corner of Baughn Street and East Kanesville Boulevard.

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Cory Woodward said the man in the excavator -- who's name was not released -- was working with the demolition crew that was hired to take down the old St. Patrick's Church next to the Lakin YMCA. The man is wanted on a felony warrant out of Sarpy County (Nebraska) for first-degree sexual assault. When police officers and deputy marshals reportedly tried to serve the warrant just before noon today, the man locked himself inside the excavator.

While it was originally believed that he was unarmed, officials have now said that the man does have a firearm inside the excavator. Woodward said that man's boss reportedly tried unsuccessfully to talk the man out of the excavator earlier today and since then, police negotiators have been attempting to communicate with the man.

A woman who drove up to the scene told officers she was the man's aunt and asked that she be allowed to talk with him,