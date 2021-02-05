Man barricades himself in excavator during stand-off with police, US Marshals

Council Bluffs police officers and deputies with the US Marshals are on the scene of a stand-off with a man who has reportedly barricaded himself in an excavator at the corner of Baughn Street and East Kanesville Boulevard.

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Cory Woodward said the man in the excavator -- who's name was not released -- was working with the demolition crew that was hired to take down the old St. Patrick's Church next to the Lakin YMCA. The man is wanted on a felony warrant by the US Marshals. When police officers and deputy marshals reportedly tried to serve the warrant just before noon today, the man locked himself inside the excavator.

Woodward said the man is unarmed but there is concern that if approached, he could swing the excavator arm, causing harm to others. He added that his boss reportedly tried unsuccessfully to talk the man out of the excavator and now police negotiators are attempting to communicate with the man.

A woman who drove up to the scene told officers she was the man's aunt and asked that she be allowed to talk with him,

A section of East Kanesville is closed from South First Street to Frank Street. A detour route for traffic has been established on East Broadway, police said. The public is urged to avoid the area.

— This story is developing.