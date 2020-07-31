Man convicted of robbing Bluffs bank sentenced to 10 years

An Omaha man convicted of robbing a Council Bluffs bank was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment Wednesday.

Brandon Bird, 41, had his sentence levied by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. As part of his sentence, the defendant is being required to serve three years of post-release supervision, court records show. It was also ordered by the judge that he pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

On Oct. 30, 2019, Bird walked into a U.S. Bank in Council Bluffs and gave a demand note to the teller requesting money, court records show. After obtaining cash from the bank, Bird fled the scene and was subsequently stopped by law enforcement. All of the stolen cash was recovered.

The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Great Plains Violent Crimes Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.