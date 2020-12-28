Man found with potential gunshot wound at Council Bluffs apartment complex

The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a man was found in an apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said officers were dispatched at 1:31 a.m. on Sunday to Woodbury Pines Apartments at 530 Woodbury Ave., where they found a man who had possibly been shot in the leg with a shotgun. The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The department said there are no known suspects in the cast. No one else was injured.

Police said anyone with information that was in the area at the time of the incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or they may call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.