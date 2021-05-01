Man previously convicted of sex abuse pleads guilty to new assault charges

An Omaha man who was convicted in 1990 of sexual assault of a child in Nebraska, was convicted Friday of multiple felonies in connection with the ongoing sexual assault of a child in Iowa.

Jeffrey Bibins, 62, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of lascivious acts with a child. All three crimes are Class C felonies. District Court Judge Maggie Reyes sentenced Bibins to a total of 30 years in prison — 10 years for each count to be served consecutively.

The abuse spanned several months in 2017 and 2018, the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office reported. The case was investigated by Council Bluffs Police Detectives Haley Bloom and Jacob Wilson.

Bibins was facing life in prison due to his prior conviction in Nebraska involving a child, according to Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney Malina Dobson. He also faces the possibility of civil commitment upon his release from prison because of the nature of the crime and Bibins status as a repeat offender. Upon release from prison, Bibins will be on the Sex Offender Registry and parole for the rest of his life.

In court, Bibins apologized to the victim, acknowledging the pain he’d caused, Dobson said.

“The child was prepared to testify at trial if necessary, but the Defendant decided to take accountability,” Dobson said. “I thank the detectives from the Council Bluffs Police Department for their dedication to these difficult cases, and I hope this child can begin the process of healing.”

