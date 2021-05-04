Man shot in Council Bluffs casino parking lot; police close case after victim uncooperative

An investigation into a shooting at Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs is over after the victim declined to cooperate with authorities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs Police Department said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Monday in the casino’s parking lot. Police said the victim — a 29-year-old man from Russellville, Missouri — told them he rode to the casino in the suspects vehicle, a dark color sport utility vehicle. When the suspect returned to pick up the victim, someone in the vehicle allegedly shot the Missouri man while he was walking in the parking lot.

The man was treated and released from Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Police said after detectives attempted to speak to the man two times about the shooting, the 29-year-old was uncooperative beyond telling them it wasn’t a random shooting and he rode with the suspect to the casino.

Police said they are closing the case because the man is unwilling to cooperate.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.