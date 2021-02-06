Man wanted for sexual assault of a child in Nebraska, barricades himself in excavator in stand-off with law enforcement

A man who had a warrant for his arrest out of Sarpy County, Nebraska, suffered a gunshot wound Friday night following an an eight-hour stand-off with Council Bluffs police and deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The man, whose name had not been released as of press-time Friday night, was working in an excavator with a demolition crew hired to remove the remains of the old St. Patrick’s Church on the corner of Baughn Street and Kanesville Boulevard, near the Lakin YMCA, Council Bluffs Police reported early Friday afternoon.

Just after 11 a.m., deputy marshals and members of area law enforcement agencies attempted to serve the warrant for the first-degree sexual assault of a child to the man as he worked at the site. The man, who reportedly had a firearm, refused to go with officers and barricaded himself in the excavator.

During the course of the stand-off, the man’s boss and law enforcement negotiators tried to convince the man to surrender to officers peacefully.

Just before 7:40 p.m., a gunshot was fired and the man was injured. Officers removed him from the excavator and he was taken by a rescue unit to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with what was believed to be in critical condition.