Man wanted in connection to Council Bluffs shooting killed in border shootout; accomplice arrested in Bluffs

A man wanted in connection to a Thanksgiving day Council Bluffs shooting is reportedly dead after exchanging gunfire with U.S. Border Patrol agents in New Mexico. And an alleged accomplice during the November incident is in custody.
Megan Bressman, 30, of Omaha was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for her alleged involvement in the shots-fired case in the 1300 block of North 25th Street, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. Police said Bressman was located at a home in the west end of Council Bluffs and was taken into custody without incident.
She was transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail on a Council Bluffs Police warrant for accessory after the fact, as well as other valid warrants coming out of Nebraska, according to the release.
Bressman had her first court appearance Thursday morning and is scheduled for a Dec. 23 arraignment, according to Pottawattamie County Jail booking. She’s being held on a $2,000 bond for her alleged aggravated misdemeanor offense.
The investigation leading to Bressman’s arrest was led by the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.
Support Local Journalism
On Nov. 26, police say a woman went to the convenience store to pick up coffee, and while exiting the building, encountered a man walking rapidly toward her who began firing shots. While driving away, her vehicle was struck twice; however, the woman wasn’t injured.
The motive for the incident wasn’t determined by police at the time, they said.
The shooter, believed to be Benjamin Manley, 36, by Council Bluffs Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, was reportedly killed Wednesday following an incident at a southern New Mexico border patrol checkpoint, according to Will Iverson, a deputy U.S. marshal out of the Omaha field office.
Manley reportedly arrived at the checkpoint and proceeded to exchange gunfire.
“We found out last night that there was a pursuit and shooting in New Mexico and the person involved was probably Manley,” Iverson said. “And I see that confirmation came sometime late yesterday, if not early evening.
“ … We are working with the marshals down there to confirm identity, confirm peoples’ stories. We did have information that he may have been trying to get to Mexico, so this doesn’t surprise us.”
Court records show Manley was previously sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in 2008 after he was arrested for shooting at a U.S. Marshal near Kwik Trip on Saddle Creek Road in Omaha in 2007.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.