Man wanted in connection to Council Bluffs shooting killed in border shootout; accomplice arrested in Bluffs

A man wanted in connection to a Thanksgiving day Council Bluffs shooting is reportedly dead after exchanging gunfire with U.S. Border Patrol agents in New Mexico. And an alleged accomplice during the November incident is in custody.

Megan Bressman, 30, of Omaha was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for her alleged involvement in the shots-fired case in the 1300 block of North 25th Street, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. Police said Bressman was located at a home in the west end of Council Bluffs and was taken into custody without incident.

She was transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail on a Council Bluffs Police warrant for accessory after the fact, as well as other valid warrants coming out of Nebraska, according to the release.

Bressman had her first court appearance Thursday morning and is scheduled for a Dec. 23 arraignment, according to Pottawattamie County Jail booking. She’s being held on a $2,000 bond for her alleged aggravated misdemeanor offense.

The investigation leading to Bressman’s arrest was led by the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

