Man wanted in connection to shooting incident at Council Bluffs Walmart arrested in Missouri

A man wanted for assaulting a Council Bluffs Police officer at a local Walmart is in custody in Missouri following a vehicle pursuit.

Ian James Lybarger, 29, was arrested Wednesday night in northwest Missouri following a pursuit that started in Red Oak, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Lybarger is being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri.

The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would release additional information on the chase later in the day. The office did not send information to the Nonpareil by press time.

Lybarger was wanted in Council Bluffs for aggravated assault on an officer, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and fifth-degree theft, according to police.

