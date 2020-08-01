You are the owner of this article.
Minor seriously injured in Glenwood shooting
A minor was injured in a Glenwood shooting Thursday.

The Glenwood Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Locus Street. They found the injured minor, who was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

Two minors on the scene were taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said in a release. A third minor remains at large. A message left with police for clarification on the charges wasn’t immediately returned.

Police said an investigation into the shooting continues.

— Mike Brownlee

