Montello-Roberts faces up to 50 years in prison after plea deal

A Shenandoah woman charged in connection to a crime spree that left two dead has taken a plea deal.
On Wednesday, April Montello-Roberts, 45, agreed to a plea deal for the role she played in the deaths of 52-year-old Jerrot Clark and 51-year-old Steven Carlson in Council Bluffs in early August 2019. The agreement includes a 50-year prison sentence, with the defendant required to serve at least 30 years, according to Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber.
Montello-Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of assault while participating in a felony, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, according to Iowa court records.
A sentencing hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.
“As with a lot of these cases, I’m not ecstatic about it. I’m satisfied with it,” Wilber said.
Montello-Roberts had been set to go to trial on Sept. 14. Wilber said in discussions, the state had asked for a 35-year minimum sentence, with the defense offering around half that number. Negotiations continued until a deal was made.
“Ultimately, they were willing to look at 30 years,” Wilber said.
The jury trial would’ve been the first in Pottawattamie County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Wilber said the relatively slight difference in minimum years in the context of holding a trial amid the pandemic played a factor.
“You look at what is worth bringing 150 civilians into a room during a pandemic, with a third probably elderly,” Wilber said. “To be frank — I’m not one of those people that’s super concerned about COVID. But a lot of people are. Especially the elderly and those with other conditions. We’d have a lot of them having to sit together in a room. Ultimately we made the decision 30 was enough.”
“The part I feel good about, is I’m not putting anyone at risk over a case where nobody was really disputing what happened,” Wilber said. “It’s not a dispute over innocence or guilt — those are the cases where we should be fighting. Not ones where we’re fighting over a few years on a multi-decade sentence.”
Montello-Roberts’ attorney, Joe Reedy of Council Bluffs, said, “it was April’s wishes that we entered into a plea, because she felt she had already harmed families, including her own.”
“She didn’t want to cause any more harm to them,” Reedy said.
Wilber said he spoke with Clark and Carlson’s families, explaining his office’s rationale.
“After those conversations, and they’ll speak for themselves at sentencing, but they seemed to feel the same way I did — not happy about it, but OK with it,” he said.
Krysta Carlson, Steven Carlson’s daughter, said, “I’m happy. No sentence is going to bring my dad back. Period.”
“I’m thankful I don’t have to worry about her walking the streets,” said Krysta Carlson, who is selling T-shirts to raise money for the Family Crisis Centers Western Iowa Survivors of Homicide and Other Violent Crimes unit, which assists victims and their families.
To order a shirt, send an email to JusticeforStevenCarlson@gmail.com.
As mentioned Wednesday in the Nonpareil, the case started on Aug. 4, 2019. According to police records, Montello-Roberts and 28-year-old Troy Petersen of Essex robbed and killed Clark that day at his Council Bluffs home, with Petersen pulling the trigger.
According to police records, on Aug. 7, 2019, Montello-Roberts was driving a green 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck near County Road L34 and Juniper Road when a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for suspicious activity and minor traffic violations. The truck’s headlights were off, and it failed to stop at a stop sign.
With the deputy in pursuit, according to an affidavit, the passenger, Petersen, 28, began firing shots at the deputy. The deputy said he saw “numerous” muzzle flashes and heard “crackling sounds” on both sides of his police vehicle. He eventually lost sight of the pickup.
About 25 minutes later, Council Bluffs police officers were on patrol, searching for the suspect vehicle when an officer spotted it on Railroad Highway headed toward Highway 6 in Council Bluffs and gave chase. Petersen opened fire again, shooting at the officer several times, a police affidavit said. The officer’s cruiser was hit at least three times, as bullet casings were recovered from the radiator and skid plate.
The truck crashed in the 1400 block of Indian Hills Road. A roughly two-hour standoff ensued, with Petersen reportedly pointing the rifle at responding officers and Montello-Roberts. An officer with the police Emergency Services Team fired one shot at Petersen, killing him, according to police records. An investigation led law enforcement to determine Montello-Roberts was not a victim of Petersen, but an alleged accomplice. A message left with Montello-Roberts’ attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday.
Police said in the time between evading the sheriff’s deputy and being spotted by the police officer, Montello-Roberts and Petersen broke into Steven Carlson’s home after Petersen shot Carlson through a window.
“(Montello-Roberts) was definitely a participant. But the shots fired at all four scenes were by the co-defendant,” Wilber said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.