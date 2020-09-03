Montello-Roberts faces up to 50 years in prison after plea deal

“You look at what is worth bringing 150 civilians into a room during a pandemic, with a third probably elderly,” Wilber said. “To be frank — I’m not one of those people that’s super concerned about COVID. But a lot of people are. Especially the elderly and those with other conditions. We’d have a lot of them having to sit together in a room. Ultimately we made the decision 30 was enough.”

“The part I feel good about, is I’m not putting anyone at risk over a case where nobody was really disputing what happened,” Wilber said. “It’s not a dispute over innocence or guilt — those are the cases where we should be fighting. Not ones where we’re fighting over a few years on a multi-decade sentence.”

Montello-Roberts’ attorney, Joe Reedy of Council Bluffs, said, “it was April’s wishes that we entered into a plea, because she felt she had already harmed families, including her own.”

“She didn’t want to cause any more harm to them,” Reedy said.

Wilber said he spoke with Clark and Carlson’s families, explaining his office’s rationale.

“After those conversations, and they’ll speak for themselves at sentencing, but they seemed to feel the same way I did — not happy about it, but OK with it,” he said.