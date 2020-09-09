 Skip to main content
Montello-Roberts sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 30-year minimum
April Montello-Roberts will spend at least the next 30 years in prison after a Tuesday sentencing hearing.

Montello-Roberts, 45, of Shenandoah was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber. She’s required to serve at least 30 years as part of a plea deal signed last week.

Montello-Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of assault while participating in a felony, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer for her role in an August 2019 crime spree in Council Bluffs that left 52-year-old Jerrot Clark and 51-year-old Steven Carlson dead, according to Iowa court records.

roberts.jpg

Montello-

Roberts

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Police Department
